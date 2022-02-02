Fiesta Henderson testing site set to close

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The COVID-19 testings drive-thru at Fiesta Henderson on Lake Mead Parkway will shut down operations Wednesday night. The other location is at Texas Station in North Las Vegas, which will continue to operate until February 20.

Both drive-thru sites opened in early January and were scheduled to operate for three weeks in response to a surge in local testing demand following the holidays and as COVID-19 cases increased due to the Omicron variant. To date, the drive-thru sites at Texas Station and Fiesta Henderson have administered more than 27,300 tests. Each has the capacity to run 4,000 tests a day, according to officials with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Fiesta Henderson site will run from noon until 8 p.m., while Texas Station has changed its hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments at these locations can be made at www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com [ineedacovid19test.com] or by calling 1-800-635-8611.

