Fiancé stuck in Philippines due to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of new COVID cases in the Philippines was reported in a single day, forcing the country to impose an “enhanced community quarantine”

The impact is felt right here in Las Vegas where one man is worried it will be a while before he sees his fiancé who is stuck in Manila.

They haven’t seen each other in nearly three years. Frankie met his fiancé Re-An while backpacking in the Philippines. From there they fell hard and fast in love.

"When he showed up behind me like that it was just amazing. My eyes popped open," says Las Vegas resident Frankie P. Guarino.

His fiance Re-An was born and raised in the Philippines. He has been trying to come here since the engagement in 2018. The fiance’s petition went through a two year process. Re-an lost his job during the pandemic and says it’s still a struggle now even after finding another job.

"It’s been really hard because if we don’t work we don’t get paid," says John Re-An Abonita Mira-Flores.

Under this enhanced community quarantine a limited number of people can leave the house, let alone the country. The two should have been married in November.

"We haven’t been able to move forward since the embassies have been closed. It’s disgruntling because you hear how much pain he is over there. He doesn’t have work or money." said Guarino