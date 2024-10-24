Felony DUI program provides alternative to prison while still working to keep roads safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A long-standing program in the Eighth Judicial District Court is making Nevada roads safer by offering treatment instead of prison time for felony DUI offenders.

The Felony DUI Court program, which has operated for decades, focuses on rehabilitation and recovery, helping repeat offenders turn their lives around.

The program recently received more than $260,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to expand its efforts. The grant will help cover the salaries of program coordinators, according to Clark County District Court Arraignment Hearing Master Shannon Wittenberger.

"We’re treating people so they don’t re-offend, preventing them from getting behind the wheel again," Wittenberger said.

The program is designed for individuals facing their third DUI in seven years. Instead of serving time behind bars, participants undergo a three- to five-year treatment plan that includes substance abuse counseling, random drug testing, and the use of a breath ignition interlock device in their vehicles.

Currently, over 300 repeat offenders are enrolled.

Though effective in reducing recidivism, the program is not without cost. Participants are responsible for paying around $5,000 in fees, with some expenses covered by insurance. In certain cases, federal dollars are used to bridge the gap.

Despite this, Wittenberger emphasizes that the program is a cost-effective alternative to incarceration, which costs Nevada roughly $20,000 per inmate annually.

"Compared to prison, it’s money well spent," Wittenberger said, adding that the program's recidivism rate has decreased, with participants less likely to commit a fourth or fifth DUI.

However, some remain skeptical about whether such offenders should be allowed to avoid prison.

“There are some people who don’t follow the rules or have the internal discipline to know when they’ve gone too far,” one individual remarked. “Those are the ones who need to be put away.”

Wittenberger countered that the program has a graduation rate of over 70%, proving that with the right resources, rehabilitation is possible.

As the program expands, Wittenberger hopes more individuals will take advantage of the opportunity to change their lives and keep Nevada’s roads safer.