Fees for Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area going way up in February

It will soon cost you a whole lot more to visit the most popular part of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Fees will increase on Feb. 20 for the 13-mile scenic drive and campground. BLM proposed the fee increase in September and solicited public input for 30 days. They say that the increase is necessary to support the growing number of visitors to the area and to improve service to the public.

BLM says that the standard amenity fee for the scenic drive has not increased since 2011. Since that time, BLM has added numerous amenities, activities and services to improve visitor experiences.

A large section of the National Conservation Area will still be accessible for hiking, and other recreational activities, free of charge.

Current fees

$7 for cars/trucks for one day

$3 for motorcycles for one day

$3 for bicycles/pedestrians for one day

$15 individual campsites

$40 for group campsites

$30 Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass

New fees

$15 for cars/trucks for one day

$10 for motorcycles for one day

$5 for bicycles/pedestrians for one day

$20 for individual campsites

$10 for walk-in campsites

$60 for group campsites

$30 Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass

Red Rock Canyon was designated as Nevada's first national conservation area. It is located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip on Charleston Boulevard/State Route 159.