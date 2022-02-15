Feeling the love: V-Day business reaches pre-pandemic levels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lovers and romantics alike create a bit of an economic buzz on Valentine’s Day, but with the pandemic, it has not been such a happy situation for many people.

But now it is 2022, and the economics of this pandemic seem to be looking a little different.

“Valentine’s Day this year has been insanely busy,” said Jessica Marshall, the owner of Miss Daisy flower shop in Las Vegas. “Our busiest Valentine’s Day yet.”

And coming from eight years of business, that is saying something.

“In my business, we’re better than pre-pandemic levels, I would say,” said Marshall.

Marshall says her spike in business has a lot to do with what day of the week V-Day falls on this year, and her forward-thinking mentality.

“It’s been challenging getting product, but I kind of had an idea that was going to happen,” she said. “So, I pre-ordered all of our roses about two months ago, I would say, so we wouldn’t run out of anything that we had.”

Meanwhile, over in the restaurant world--

“It’s been a great weekend so far,” said Chef Wes Kendrick, the executive chef at Table 34. “Tonight looks wonderful.”

The dining room is busy and the kitchen even busier at Table 34.

“People are really in a good mood now,” said Kendrick. “No mask mandate—see a lot of smiling faces. They’re just ready to get out and get back to normal.”

It has been a day of non-stop hustle, and the orders just keep coming off the grill. But are we back to pre-pandemic levels of business?

“Yes, I would say we’re there,” he said. “It really beats the heck out of the alternative. We’re really happy that our clientele’s back and we couldn’t be happier. We’re doing good numbers.”