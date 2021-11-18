Federal infrastructure bill could help revolutionize electric vehicle sales and travel in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed into law by President Joe Biden will direct $1.2 trillion to rebuilding roads, bridges, highways, and clean energy projects across the United States through 2026 injecting hundreds of millions into Nevada's infrastructure.

The money could speed up or supplement investments already underway on the state level designed to make owning and driving electric vehicles easier, more convenient, and cheaper as Nevada state officials and NV Energy move toward 100% carbon neutral energy production.

The IIJA directed $7.5 billion to build EV charging stations in the US, and the Federal Highway Administration indicated Nevada would receive $57,169,952 under the federal Carbon Reduction Program.

That money could be used to build EV charging stations in urban and rural regions, along highways, and in public areas increasing the convenience of finding and using electric vehicles.

NV Energy, in conjunction with the Nevada Governor's Office of Energy, has built the vast majority of highway EV charging stations along U.S. 95 between Reno and Las Vegas, but pledged to invest $100,000,000 into EV Infrastructure with the passage of SB 448 in the 2021 Regular Legislative Session.

NV Energy submitted their Economic Recovery Transportation Electrification Plan (ERTCP) to the Nevada Public Utilities Commission in September, and could receive approval to begin investment and construction on EV charging stations along interstates, in urban regions, at public buildings, at transit hubs, and around outdoor recreation areas by the end of November.

President Joe Biden said IIJA funding could be sent to states in as early as a month, but state officials would need to develop and submit plans to the Department of Transportation before construction could begin.

DOT approval could take six months or more delaying construction until the first half of 2022.