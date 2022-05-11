Nonprofit helps Las Vegas moms while FDA moves to address baby formula shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FDA announced Tuesday it is taking steps to address the baby formula shortage in the U.S.

The agency says it will allow the release of some Abbot Nutrition baby formula on a case-by-case basis. It says the benefits of allowing caregivers to access products may outweigh the potential risk of bacterial infection.

The FDA previously issued a warning in February for consumers not to use Abbott Nutrition due to contamination issues.

The baby formula shortage has been forcing some valley moms to find other options to feed their babies. Some are turning to eBay, while others are switching to breast milk.

La Leche League of Las Vegas is helping moms who can’t find enough food for their baby begin "emergency breast-feeding."

Volunteers say they are starting to receive more calls and Facebook messages as a result of the formula shortage.

The non-profit says all of its volunteers are experienced and educated breast-feeding moms. They provide information and support to mothers who are trying to re-lactate, which means moms begin breast feeding again after having stopped for some time.

La Leche League holds weekly Zoom support meetings for moms only. Their next meeting is Wednesday at 11 a.m. The non-profit holds in-person meetings on the third Thursday of every month.

There are also local Facebook groups like "Human Milk 4 Human Babies,” where moms who have extra breast milk are offering it up to other parents in need.

Doctors are urging parents to talk to their pediatricians before you make any major diet changes for your child, especially if you have kids with severe allergies. They are warning against making formulas at home or buying formulas online that aren’t properly vetted by the FDA.