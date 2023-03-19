FBI Las Vegas reports 77-year-old missing since November 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — FBI Las Vegas shared a tweet of a missing person flyer showing 77-year-old Johnnie "John" Wiens Sunday afternoon.

#Missing - Have you seen Johnnie "John" Wiens? He has been missing from Las Vegas, NV, since November 4, 2022. Anyone with information is asked to call the #FBI, @LVMPD Missing Persons Detail or submit a tip online: https://t.co/BK88w4G5VT pic.twitter.com/91V6NU2iKS — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) March 19, 2023

Officials say Wiens has been missing since November 4, 2022 and was reported missing that same month.

"He has not had contact with family or loved ones since that date," officials with FBI Las Vegas said. "But was last known to have traveled from Las Vegas to San Diego, California."

Officials also said from San Diego, he was last known "going into" Tijuana, Mexico. Officials say Wiens may not have any means to contact anyone he knows, may not have any money and also may be in "immediate need of assistance."

Wiens was reportedly last seen wearing a brown button-up long sleeved shirt, grey sweatpants and brown shoes.

FBI Las Vegas is asking the public who may know anyone information concerning this person to please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.