FBI, Las Vegas Paiute Police Department seek help finding missing teen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FBI and Las Vegas Paiute Police Department are asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

Nomi Armendariz was last seen around 5 a.m. on Tuesday on the Paiute reservation near Wolf Street and Paiute Way not far from the U.S. 95 northwest of the valley.

Authorities say the 15-year-old (16 in December) Native American could be in severe emotional distress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.

Las Vegas Paiute Police Department at (702) 471-0844. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

