Faze Clan, AMP scrimmage at NFL Draft Experience with Michael Vick and Matt Hasselbeck

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL Draft Fan Experience started with a special appearance from former quarterbacks Michael Vick and Matt Hassleback.

It was a unique event that brought together the gaming and sports worlds.

Two teams went head to head during the scrimmage.

Team "Faze Clan" led by Matt Hasslebeck took on Team "AMP" (Any Means Possible) led by former footballer, Michael Vick. Both Faze Clan and AMP are creative houses for content, taking over the internet by storm with sports, culture, entertainment and more.

When two worlds collide, amazing things can happen.

That's the story here the NFL Draft Fan Experience, where the NFL combined sports with gaming featuring, faze clan and the AMP.

Matthew Jackson, known as "King Cryptics", said, "It's been really cool, we grew up watching Faze Clan, we've grown up watching NFL, Michael Vick, Matt Hasslebeck, it's dope to see two worlds collide. It's something you never thought you would have seen happen, gaming and sports, it's a great combo".

Edward Scott, who goes by "Mizley" says he's blown away by the Faze Clan and NFL Collaboration. He say's for content creators like himself and his friends, the sky is the limit for Faze Clan and other creative houses.

"With Faze becoming a whole lifestyle with starting only on Call of Duty, and then Fortnite blew it up, and now it's like NFL, and Nascar, like they had that whole collab going too. So, it was like soon there's going to be racecar drivers, wrestlers, football players in Faze, it's going to be insane."

The group of guys we caught up with are not only Las Vegas locals, but are involved with Faze creating content.

For these young men, seeing Gamers and Influencers represented in this way is nothing less than inspirational.

"Seeing them do what they do inspired all of us to really just go out there and pursue our dreams and pursue our passions. Everybody that is on that field right now had a story and had to work hard to get to where they are, and now they're here (at the NFL Draft)".

Faze Clan has claimed their stake in gaming, sports, culture and entertainment.

According to their website, Faze Clan says they have truly "changed the way the next generation consumes content". Gamer and Influencer Hunter Schleybach aka "Slayer" says, "The place is sick, NFL, Faze, it's kind of crazy how it even became a thing, because we're just like them. At the start, just playing video games, having fun, and experiencing life. So wer'e making the best of it, having fun making content."

The NFL has truly made sure to appeal to people from all walks of life this year, and there is truly a little something for everyone at the fan experience.

