Fatal shooting on May 31 in Boulder City

Posted at 2:28 PM, Jun 01, 2021
BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — One person is dead after being shot on May 31 in Boulder City.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near Fairway and Pueblo drives, according to the Boulder City Police Department.

BCPD says that the person was shot by someone they knew and there is not any additional threat in the area.

They also said that they would be forwarding the case to the Clark County District Attorney for review.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department assisted. The Clark County coroner will release the name and age of the deceased.

