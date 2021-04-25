Fatal rollover crash on 215 beltway overnight in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says they responded to a fatal rollover crash on the 215 beltway westbound at the Windmill off-ramp overnight.

The roadway was closed for several hours as officers investigated.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the crash occurred about 11:40 p.m. on April 24 and the highway was closed until 3:46 a.m. on April 25.

No further information was available at the time of publication.