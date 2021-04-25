Fatal rollover crash on 215 beltway overnight in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says they responded to a fatal rollover crash on the 215 beltway westbound at the Windmill off-ramp overnight.
The roadway was closed for several hours as officers investigated.
According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the crash occurred about 11:40 p.m. on April 24 and the highway was closed until 3:46 a.m. on April 25.
No further information was available at the time of publication.
#Breaking Fatal rollover crash on IR215 westbound / Windmill off ramp. The ramp is currently closed. PIO is on scene. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUP #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/xhif5VM2IZ— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 25, 2021