UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue

1 dead, 1 injured in crash
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash on the U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue exit this morning.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 15:34:49-05

UPDATE MARCH 8: The Clark County coroner has identified the decedent as 47-year-old Ricardo Abrego from Las Vegas. Abrego's death was due to multiple blunt force injuries to his head, neck and extremities. The incident was ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a deadly motorcycle crash on the U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue exit this morning.

NHP says a motorcycle crashed ejecting both the driver and passenger.

Authorities say a Nissan sedan traveling the same direction couldn't stop in time, hitting the driver and passenger.

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene and the passenger was sent to the hospital with injuries.

NHP says the driver of the sedan stayed on the scene and is cooperating.

