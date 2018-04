A Las Vegas man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the State Route 160 eastbound/Interstate 15 northbound flyover ramp around 3 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol indicates that a piece of clothing got caught in the rear wheel and was lodged in the motorcycle's drive belt. That caused the rear wheel to lock and skid. The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected.

The rider was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was 66 years old.