UPDATE: Man arrested in November fatal shooting indicted on gun charges

UPDATE ON MARCH 15, 2018: According to a Clark County Grand Jury indictment, Anthony Duane Virgil has been indicted on two counts of ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had previously been convicted of attempted burglary.

UPDATE ON NOV. 18, 2017: County records show that Anthony Duane Virgil was arrested on Friday in connection with this case. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- One man is dead after a shooting and a car crash on Friday, and investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Around 8:21 p.m., a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer noticed an SUV that jumped the curb and collided with a light pole and a fence. The crash happened in the 2880 block of North Rancho Drive, between both Decatur boulevards.

The officer stopped and rendered aid to the driver who appeared to have a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The driver was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation indicates there was a possible argument and a gunshot heard in a parking lot near the 2800 block of North Rancho Drive. Police also found a bullet hole in the driver's side of the vehicle.

So far a suspect has not been identified in this case.

The identity of the victim and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

