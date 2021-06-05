Nevada Highway Patrol seeks help to find car involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian overnight near the U.S. 95 and Boulder Highway off-ramp.

NHP says its preliminary investigation revealed that on June 5 at about 1:59 am, a silver or grey older model sedan was travelling southbound on the U.S. 95 Boulder Highway off-ramp approaching Boulder Highway.

At the same time, an adult male pedestrian was crossing the ramp northbound directly in front of the sedan.

According to witnesses, the vehicle ran the red light and struck the pedestrian who was within the marked crosswalk.

Video surveillance shows the vehicle fleeing the scene without stopping and continuing east on Lamb from Boulder Highway with a broken right headlamp and front-end damage.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital where they died from injuries sustained in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

The identification of the pedestrian is pending next of kin notification by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

NHP is seeking information on this fatal hit-and-run crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the silver-colored sedan with a broken right headlamp and front-end damage near the scene of the crash between the hours of 2:00 am and 2:30 am, please call NHP at (702)486-4100 or Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555. Callers can remain anonymous.