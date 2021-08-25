Fatal crash in Laughlin marks 85th traffic fatality of the year in Las Vegas area

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — On August 24 at about 11:13 a.m., a fatal crash happened near Needles Highway and Bruce Woodbury Drive in Laughlin according to police

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 stopped at the posted stop sign on Bruce Woodbury Drive, facing west.

A 2001 Ford Windstar traveling northbound on Needles Highway, approaching the intersection, with no posted stop sign or light.

The Dodge entered the intersection as the Ford reached it and the front of the Dodge struck the right side of the Ford, police say.

Arriving emergency medical personnel transported the Ford’s driver to a local hospital for medical treatment. They determined the passenger of the Ford was beyond resuscitation and stopped life-saving efforts.

The driver of the Dodge was not injured, remained at the scene, and displayed no scenes of impairment.

The death of the Ford’s passenger marks the 85th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.