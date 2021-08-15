Fatal crash closes I-15 ramp near Blue Diamond Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Sunday morning crash on Interstate 15.

Troopers reported the collision at 5:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 near the Blue Diamond Road exit.

#breaking Fatal Crash I-15SB to go SR160 WB. Entire SB ramp to SR160 is closed. Use alternate route. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/dYfksQ5iZ5 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 15, 2021

The freeway ramp was closed for the on-scene investigation.

No further immediate information was released.

