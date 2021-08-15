Watch
Fatal crash closes I-15 ramp near Blue Diamond Road

Nevada Highway Patrol
I-15 SR-160 fatal crash.PNG
Posted at 8:44 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 11:45:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Sunday morning crash on Interstate 15.

Troopers reported the collision at 5:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 near the Blue Diamond Road exit.

The freeway ramp was closed for the on-scene investigation.

No further immediate information was released.

