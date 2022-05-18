Driver dies in hospital after crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead following a traffic collision in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash at W. Craig Road west of Ivory Circle around 7:02 a.m. on May 12.

A 2021 Ram 1500 traveled east on W. Craig Road, approaching a 2003 Toyota Tacoma from behind. The Ram driver grabbed a drink from the passenger’s side of the car, temporarily taking his eyes off the road before colliding with the rear of the Toyota, police say.

The collision resulted in the Toyota going off the roadway and crashing into a large light pole.

Medical personnel transported the Toyota driver to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit while the Ram driver remained on the scene. Police report that the driver of the Ram exhibited no signs of impairment.

On Sunday, the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead. According to LVMPD, “Pending the completion of the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner investigation, the death will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2022.”

Police said the crash remains under investigation.