Fastest bricklayer in the world crowned at Las Vegas trade show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — He laid 678 bricks in one hour! Mason David Chavez and mason tender Guadalupe Hernandez with Ranch Masonry in Houston, TX teamed up to earn the title, “World’s Best Bricklayer.”

This is the second time Chavez has earned the World Champion title; winning it all in 2018.

The recognition comes after beating the best-of-the-best in the most exciting contest in masonry, the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500.

20 of the best masons and tenders in the world came together at the World of Concrete Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center to test their skill, speed and stamina by battling to determine who can build the largest and best 26-foot-long brick wall, with the least amount of errors, in one hour.

The event headlined the first convention of its size to be held in Las Vegas since efforts to combat the pandemic caused a national shutdown.

Chavez won a new Ford F250 4x4 Super Duty Truck, $5,000 in cash, a Multiquip Essick Pro12 Mortar Mixer, and other prizes.

Chavez felt confident coming into the event, saying, “I feel happy and I want to say thank you to Ranch Masonry for supporting me. I'm ready to get to work preparing for next year.“

