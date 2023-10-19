Fans, Nevada government officials celebrate Las Vegas Aces 2023 WNBA championship win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From city officials in Henderson and Las Vegas, to government leaders and fans on the ground, celebrations are kicking off Wednesday night following the Las Vegas Aces championship win in Game 4 of the WNBA Final.

Channel 13 Sports Reporter Tina Nguyen was at Barclays Center in New York for the game and caught immediate celebrations by the team and fans in the crowd.

A 2nd #WNBA championship is coming home to Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/zkBYbl6bvU — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) October 19, 2023

Clark County Commisioner Eric Naft released the following statement just moments after the Aces won.

“What an incredible end to a historic season,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, in whose district the Aces play. “This team worked hard all season. Their talent and dominance gave the Aces the first repeat WNBA championship in 21 years and the winningest season in WNBA history. Like all Southern Nevadans, I am incredibly proud of our two-time, world champion Las Vegas Aces. It’s been remarkable to watch and I look forward to Monday’s victory celebration.”

The City of Las Vegas posted a video of "We are the Champions" playing at Container Park downtown in wake of the team's late night victory.

While the team is celebrating in NY, we’re celebrating in #DTLV!



Our @LVAces are STILL the champions! 🏆#RaiseTheStakes pic.twitter.com/CKf7U5A4Yv — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 19, 2023

Congresswoman Susie Lee asked New York Representative Dan Goldman for his jersey size, in a friendly wager to represent the winning team, Aces, on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. next week.

.@RepDanGoldman, it’s been a pleasure cheering on our respective teams this #WNBAFinals



You can send me your jersey size whenever you’re ready — can’t wait to see the Aces represented on the House floor next week 👀#RaiseTheStakes https://t.co/pxIIH8cDuw — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) October 19, 2023

Longtime Las Vegas representative, Dina Titus, remarked "the house always wins" in celebration of the Aces win over New York Liberty on October 18.

In Vegas, the house always wins, and that house is the @LVAces!



Back-to-back champs, always rolling the dice in our favor! #RaiseTheStakes 🎲 https://t.co/80eWMOgsrP — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) October 19, 2023

WNBA representatives noted the Aces are now just the third team in history to win back-to-back titles.

The City of Henderson's official social media page also joined in to celebrate their neighboring city's team win.