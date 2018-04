LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Vegas Golden Knights win their third playoff game against the Los Angeles Kings Sunday, 3-to-2.

The Knights is the third franchise in the NHL to win each of their first 3 playoff games and the only club to do so in its inaugural season.

Fans cheered on the Knights during a watch party at Top Golf Sunday.

"It's like a fairy tale isn't it," says Demelza Dravniek.

Like a fairy tale coming to life.

The Vegas Golden Knights started as the NHL's underdog.

Six months later, here we are - winning game three of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Carrie Owen of Top Golf says, "The crowds have grown since the beginning of the season because of their success."

Fan Bryan Wong says, "Everybody can just imagine - the Stanley Cup parade going down the strip. Right during summer. How awesome. How exciting would that be?"

It's no secret the knights have turned Las Vegas into a hockey town. Locals are standing by their Vegas born team.

"I think they brought the community together. I did watch the minor league teams when we had them here but just to have them on the NHL level is phenomenal," says Sabby Collins.

But the team is not just a hit among locals.

Demelza Dravnieks says, "I flew all the way from Australia just to watch these guys."

Whether the knights get to bring home the Stanley Cup fans say their love and support for the team will not change.

Marie Wong say, "They will always be number one. Look at what they've done for our city."