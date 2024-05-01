Fans can get certain music, comedy tickets for $25 during Live Nation's Concert Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Music and comedy fans have the chance to snag tickets for some of this year's highly anticipated events for a low price during Live Nation's Concert Week.

Between May 8-14, more than 5,000 Live Nation shows will have tickets available for $25 each. In honor of the 10 year anniversary of Concert Week, the event is expanding to over 20 countries, including some in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

This annual program marks the start of the summer concert season, creating excitement among concertgoers as they gear up to fill their calendars with live performances from their favorite artists.

Some of the Las Vegas-area events participating in Concert Week include P!NK at Allegiant Stadium, Missy Elliott at T-Mobile Arena, Jeff Dunham at Plant Hollywood, Hootie & the Blowfish at Fontainebleau, Avril Lavigne at MGM Grand, DL Hughley at the Palms, and many more.

From May 8-14, fans can visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout. Fans can filter their search by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

Full details, including eligibillity for early access, can be found HERE.

