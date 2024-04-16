Watch Now
'Fan Appreciation Knight' planned for last home game of Silver Knights season

Posted at 2:28 PM, Apr 16, 2024
HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Fans will feel the love at the Fan Appreciation Knight during the last home game of the season for the Henderson Silver Knights.

Yard games, inflatables and a free 360-degree photobooth will be available on the Sam & Tish Tiltyard before the game. Once inside, fans will receive a commemorative poster featuring the 2023-2024 team photo.

Throughout the evening, fans can expect surprises and giveaways from Lee's Discount Liquor, Coca-Cola, Aroma Retail, PC Dog Training, Palms Casino and Resort, Taco Bell, America First Credit Union and more.

One lucky fan will even have the chance to win a Toyota vehicle provided by The Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

The evening will cap off with a "Jerseys Off Our Backs" celebration, where players will hand-deliver their game-worn jerseys to select fans.

The game is at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at Lee's Family Forum. Single game tickets are still available online.

Take a look back and when the Silver Knights were getting ready to play their very first game in Henderson.

