Famous Philly sports bar Chickie's and Pete's opens at Sahara Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular sports bar chain on the East Coast officially opens to customers Wednesday at 11 a.m. with its first location in the West by setting up shop in the Sahara hotel-casino.

The restaurant's opening is part of the Sahara's $150 million expansion and development of what's being called restaurant row along Las Vegas Boulevard and the north part of the Strip.

Chickie's and Pete's, founded in Philadelphia and typically a Philadelphia Eagles sports bar, is coming to Raiders country, and VP of Operations Joe Carpinella said the latest expansion will be embracing Las Vegas' teams with signed Raiders and Golden Knights memorabilia on the walls.

There is also a sportsbook inside for those to not miss out on getting their bets in.

The bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.