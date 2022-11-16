Famous 'Little White Wedding Chapel' soon to be under new management

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the most well-known wedding chapels in the world will now be under new management for the first time in six decades.

A Little White Wedding Chapel's current owner, Charolette Richards, is giving her bouquet away after nearly 62 years of owning the chapel.

“I can't do too much more," said Richards, "but I'm not going to stop, I'm going to keep on going.”

The chapel has married over 800,000 couples including celebrities like Michael Jordan, Frank Sinatra, and more recently Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Richards will be handing her duties to Cliff Evarts, CEO, and Founder of the esteemed Las Vegas wedding services company Vegas Weddings.

But, she'll still be around!

As part of the sale, Vegas Weddings will honor all current wedding reservations and retain its employees, staff, and officiants. Additionally, Richards will remain an “honorary minister” so she can continue speaking the language of love and commitment as is such an integral part of her life, as her retirement schedule permits.

For more information on A Little White Wedding Chapel, click here.