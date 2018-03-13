Family: Teenage son nearly walks in on Las Vegas home break-in

According to family members, a teenager nearly walked in on a break-in at a home near Cheyenne Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive on Friday. The family did not want to be identified.

"You just feel kind of violated," said the teenager's father.

It's believed the men entered through an unlocked back window.

Home surveillance video captures the duo rummaging through the house and grabbing a laptop. Then the camera shows a heart-stopping moment.

"They look out the door and they see my son," said the father, "... now count, 1, 2, 3, there's my son coming in the door."

The family says they are sharing their story now to prevent another potential close call. They are also hoping to get back some of the items taken including a piece of jewelry that contained the ashes of a loved one.

Video shows at least one of the men wearing a badge. Family members believe this was to appear to be an official.

"If you happen to answer they say, I'm from such and such security company," said the father.