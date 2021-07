LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Carolina family is suing American Airlines, saying a turbulent landing ruined their Las Vegas vacation.

The lawsuit says, in 2019, when their flight from Charlotte reached Las Vegas, the plane bounced off the tarmac and went back into the air.

They claim the movements led to injuries and forced the family of four to cancel many of their planned activities.

They are seeking more than $25,000 and blame the pilots for a "get there at all costs" mentality.