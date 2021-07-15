Family of Byron Williams, man who died in Las Vegas police custody, suing city

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of a man who died while in the custody of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is suing the City of Las Vegas.

Byron Williams died in 2019.

In his last minutes, he is heard saying, "I can't breathe" at least 17 times while an officer kneels on his back.

Officers stopped him for riding his bike without safety lights on.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will head the lawsuit against the city and four officers involved in the death. He was the attorney who represented the family of George Floyd.

The coroner's office said Williams died from meth intoxication with other medical conditions and prone restraint.

