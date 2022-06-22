Watch
Family Justice Center hosts free Ask-A-Lawyer events for domestic violence survivors

Family Justice Center
Southern Nevada Family Justice Center offers Ask-A-Lawyer events for domestic violence survivors.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 16:11:26-04

The Southern Nevada Family Justice Center is launching a free Ask-A-Lawyer service on the third Wednesday of each month for survivors of domestic violence.

Survivors can make an appointment to get virtual legal advice regarding landlord/tenant disputes. Residents should visit the Family Justice Center at 861 North Mojave Road to schedule their virtual appointment.

Issues might include:

  • I am a victim of domestic violence, and my landlord won’t let me break my lease. What are my rights?
  • I need to move due to a domestic violence situation, but I have a previous eviction. Can you help me?
  • I was able to break my lease due to domestic violence, but my landlord left me a bad recommendation. What can I do?

The Ask-A-Lawyer program will begin in June and continue through the end of the year on the following dates:

  • June 22
  • July 20
  • August 24
  • September 21
  • October 19
  • November 16
  • December 14
