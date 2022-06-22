The Southern Nevada Family Justice Center is launching a free Ask-A-Lawyer service on the third Wednesday of each month for survivors of domestic violence.
Survivors can make an appointment to get virtual legal advice regarding landlord/tenant disputes. Residents should visit the Family Justice Center at 861 North Mojave Road to schedule their virtual appointment.
Issues might include:
- I am a victim of domestic violence, and my landlord won’t let me break my lease. What are my rights?
- I need to move due to a domestic violence situation, but I have a previous eviction. Can you help me?
- I was able to break my lease due to domestic violence, but my landlord left me a bad recommendation. What can I do?
The Ask-A-Lawyer program will begin in June and continue through the end of the year on the following dates:
- June 22
- July 20
- August 24
- September 21
- October 19
- November 16
- December 14