The Southern Nevada Family Justice Center is launching a free Ask-A-Lawyer service on the third Wednesday of each month for survivors of domestic violence.

Survivors can make an appointment to get virtual legal advice regarding landlord/tenant disputes. Residents should visit the Family Justice Center at 861 North Mojave Road to schedule their virtual appointment.

Issues might include:



I am a victim of domestic violence, and my landlord won’t let me break my lease. What are my rights?

I need to move due to a domestic violence situation, but I have a previous eviction. Can you help me?

I was able to break my lease due to domestic violence, but my landlord left me a bad recommendation. What can I do?

The Ask-A-Lawyer program will begin in June and continue through the end of the year on the following dates:

