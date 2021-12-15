Family grateful stolen taco truck is recovered

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thankful for the community’s help. A valley family is grateful after recovering their taco truck after it was stolen Friday. It was all thanks to a tip from the public.

“We drove there as fast as we could it was there. It was our food truck, and we were just so excited to see that,” Eileen Enriquez said.

The Enriquez family is grateful to find their amigo taco food truck relatively in one piece.

The truck was stolen Friday. A security camera caught a pickup truck towing it out of the family’s tire business. The family made a social media push and eventually got a legitimate tip Monday and were surprised to find it only a few blocks away in an apartment complex appearing to be abandoned.

“It was like four, five minutes from here to get there. They didn’t go too far. I don’t know if they knew how to drive and exploded one of the tires,” Bulmaro Enriquez said.

Daughter Eileen says one of the tires did get damaged. The air conditioning unit and utensils were also taken. There was also an attempt to spray paint it, but Eileen says the truck appeared to be in good shape. The family invested about $65,000 for the truck.

“Those are small replacements that we can do. But we are very happy,” she said.

Amigo Taco was a way for the family’s daughters to learn how to manage a business being business students at UNLV. Now, they’re planning on reopening again next week at its usual location on Buffalo and Charleston.

“Thanks to everybody to help us and we’ll be there if you want to stop by,” Bulmaro Enriquez said.

No arrests have been made so far and the family says they’re still in contact with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police about this burglary. The family plans on adding additional security to prevent another burglary.