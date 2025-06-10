Family fun just got more affordable with NDOW offering free combination licenses to kids ages 12-17

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fishing for family-friendly fun this summer? The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) has you covered.

According to NDOW, donations made to the Nevada Youth License Fund by the public have created the opportunity for any child between the ages of 12 to 17 to get their combination license (for fishing and hunting) for free. These youth combination licenses are ordinarily sold for $15, but are now available at no cost while supplies last.

“A youth combination license allows the holder to legally fish in Nevada or one year from the issuance date,” said NDOW. These combination licenses also allow holders to legally hunt after completing the appropriate education course.

Kids under 12 years old can also join in on the fishing fun this summer, as a license is not required for them to legally fish in the state of Nevada.

You can sign up to download an e-copy of the youth combination license by clicking here and entering your child's birthday.