LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A heartbreaking update on Jacob Ramirez, a Las Vegas boy who was struggling with one of the worst forms of childhood cancer, as his family says he passed away Saturday.
The 12-year-old battled brain cancer for two years and now his parents are raising awareness of the disease that killed their son.
A heartbreaking update to a story we first brought to you a year ago. After his long battle with a rare type of brain cancer, 12yo Jacob Ramirez has passed away. His parents are now turning their grief into something positive. Story @ 5 pic.twitter.com/3UaTE8DBma