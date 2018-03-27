Families left scrambling after Calvary Christian Learning Academy abruptly closes

Some families are left scrambling after being told that their kids' school was shutting down.

Calvary Christian Learning Academy told parents last night via email that they were filing for bankruptcy. The email was sent out around 6:30 p.m. saying that they were closing both the school and the daycare immediately.

Here's a look at the email sent to parents regarding the closure:

We regret that the decision, made by our trustee, to officially close the daycare and academy, was out of our control. The administration and leadership were not given prior notice. Our hearts break alongside yours and are praying for everyone affected by this.

Families are now scrambling to enroll their students in other schools before the end of the school year. On top of that, many parents already paid for this year's tuition and it's not clear if they'll get their money back.