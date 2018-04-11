LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A Las Vegas valley fire station is open again after being shut down for nearly eight years.

The fire station near U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard shut down after Las Vegas Fire and Rescue built a brand new and updated facility about a half mile away. The new facility took over calls for the area and according to LVFR firefighters, the response time was always within the target range.

However, the neighborhoods grew quickly. Since the time the station shut down, the firefighters there have seen a 30% increase in calls to the area. That's why the fire department decided to open the station back up, potentially cutting response times in half.

"I was really sad when it closed down," says Linda Cox, who lives in the area. "I thought we really needed it in the area."