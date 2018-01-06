Families being forced out of UNLV apartments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The University of Nevada Las Vegas is making room for more students to live on campus, but it's coming at the expense of several families who've been living near the school for years.

Alejandra Mora's lived in the same apartment for nearly 20 years. She's watched all three of her children grow up in the apartment near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway.

"I really like it, it feels like we're secure because we're here next to UNLV," Mora said.

The complex is now called Legacy LV. In 2016, 13 Action News reported that the apartment complex, which were called at University Park Apartments at the time, was raising rent.

Many families felt as though they were being forced out. Now they've received confirmation.

Mora, and other tenants, received letters in November informing them they had eight months to move out.

"It says we have to be out of here because we are not students of UNLV," Mora said.



Asset Campus Housing operates the apartments. Tony Bufka, the Senior Vice President,

sent this statement to 13 Action News:

Asset Campus Housing manages this property and it has been under transition to on-campus student housing since the university acquired the property in 2015. This final phase is the culmination of that transition. Current tenants of Legacy LV who are not students or UNLV employees have been given eight months’ notice since being officially notified on Nov. 1, 2017 of transition plans for the area that would require them to move out of the property by June 30, 2018. Additionally, all residents who signed leases in 2017 and are not students or UNLV employees did so with the full knowledge their lease would terminate in June 2018.

Mora believes the eight month notice isn't long enough and hopes the property owners will consider giving her, and other families, additional time.

"Not all of us have the money to move out right away," she said. "I'm just hoping for something to come."