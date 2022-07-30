Watch Now
Fallen trees cause heavy damage to several residences on Atlantic Street

Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-30 15:56:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 10:08 p.m. on July 29, the Clark County Fire Department responded to calls for structural damage at 2680 Atlantic Street.

Upon arrival, CCFD units found heavy rain, wind, and lightning conditions had caused multiple large trees that had been blown over into vehicles and structures. At least three separate buildings with multiple units had heavy damage. The apartments were evacuated, and utilities were disconnected to prevent secondary fires.

At least 45 residents were affected, and a temporary evacuation shelter was opened at Orr Middle School by the American Red Cross. Only one injury was reported from this incident, and it was non-life threatening.

A total of 25 fire department personnel responded to the scene, including three engine companies, two ladder trucks, one rescue unit, and two chief officers.

