Faith Lutheran choir performs in Pearl Harbor to commemorate 80th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A tremendous honor for the Faith Lutheran choir team, which performed in Hawaii as part of the 80th anniversary of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor.

December 7, 1941: the Day of Infamy that drew the United States into World War II.

Hundreds of Japanese planes attacked the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The sneak attack left nearly 2,500 Americans dead and forced us into the most geographically expansive conflict in world history.

“I was in tears during half of the performance, watching them fight the elements,” said Lyndsay Ermeling, head of vocal music at Faith Lutheran. “Watching them stand proudly in front of the U.S.S. Bowfin and the Arizona in the background.”

“The kids are doing amazing,” said Christian Escobar, assistant choreographer. “Really, really exciting stuff. Very, very proud of them.”

The kids performed at the U.S.S. Bowfin, participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the U.S.S. Arizona, and folded flags to honor veterans of the Greatest Generation at the U.S.S. Missouri — the ship where Japan unconditionally surrendered to conclude the Second World War.

“I don’t think we’ve processed yet all of what today’s going to be. But they sure kicked it off in incredible fashion,” Ermeling said.

They had been training since last year for this moment. Even though the weather got spotty at times, the students battled through and made the best of it.

“They represented faith; they represented each other,” said Emily Slater, the dean of fine arts at Faith Lutheran. “They were representing God, and they did such a beautiful job with that, and I’m so proud of them.”