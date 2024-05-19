Faith Lutheran band trailer found, $25k worth of contents still missing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While members of the band and color guard at Faith Lutheran Middle and High School can be glad to have their trailer back, it's not all good news.

Las Vegas Metro police were able to find the stolen trailer near U.S. 95 and I-515 in a drainage culvert, but the trailer was missing its wheels and tires.

Everything that was inside the trailer when it was stolen is gone. John Baccala, communications manager for the school, also said the outer wrapping on the trailer was ripped apart and that the trailer could be a total loss.

Baccala previously said the trailer itself is worth $20,000, and the contents worth an additional $25,000.

