LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday there will be a fact-finding review surrounding the death of Robert Wenman.

Wenman was killed during an officer-involved shooting last year on June 22.

A fact-finding review is held when a police-involved death occurs and the district attorney's office preliminarily determines that no criminal prosecution of the officer or officers involved is appropriate.

The fact-finding review is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center.