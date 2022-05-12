Fabulous Las Vegas sign changes color for Lung Health

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, Clark County commissioners and representatives from the American Lung Association in Nevada turned the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign turquoise in support of the association’s Turquoise Takeover Week and Women’s Lung Health Week.

“Lung cancer is the No. 1 cancer killer of men and women in the United States,” said commissioner Michael Naft. “It is important to raise awareness of this deadly disease and support life-saving research into new treatments and early detection.”

According to a press release, this is the ninth anniversary of Women’s Lung Health Week, also known as Turquoise Takeover. Turquoise is the signature color of the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative which works to raise awareness of lung cancer.

“The Lung Association is a great organization that provides valuable programs and services to patients and their families,” said commissioner Justin Jones. “We are proud to support their efforts and encourage everyone to talk to their doctor and get checked because early detection is the key to surviving this terrible disease.”

The Lung Association said they encourage people to learn about lung cancer and talk to their doctor if they are concerned about their risk. More information is available through the association’s website at www.Lung.org.