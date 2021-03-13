FAA says proposed hotel near Las Vegas airport wouldn't be hazard to planes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Federal Aviation Administration says the proposed Dream Hotel near McCarran Airport will not pose a hazard to planes.

The agency says it determined this after reviewing the project proposal.

Read the full statement below:

The FAA’s aeronautical review studied whether the proposed hotel project would pose a hazard to aircraft or interfere with navigation aids. Our review determined it would not, provided it was limited to 239 feet in height in certain locations and 249 feet in another.



It’s important to note the FAA’s determination is not an “approval” of the project because the FAA does not have regulatory authority over local building and land-use decisions. The FAA does, however, encourage agencies with land-use authority to consider FAA determinations in their decision-making processes.



It’s also important to note that if a project changes in scope after the FAA issues a determination, the developer must file for a new FAA aeronautical review of the revised project.



Developers want to build the hotel across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino.

Clark County commissioners would need to give final approval.