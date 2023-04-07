FAA: Henderson Executive Airport awarded nearly $900k for tech upgrades

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Federal Aviation Administration said the Henderson Executive Airport will be a receiving technology upgrades with almost $900k of funds.

The Clark County Department of Aviation was awarded $871,000 from a bipartisan infrastructure law. According to the FAA, this is all part of the Biden-Harris Administration's $20 million of funds to modernize 29 airport control towers across the United States.

Officials say the upgrades will be able to relieve some traffic from the LAS airport with events such as Formula 1 and the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas.

The project description for HND says that the upgrades will, "enhance the reliability and efficiency of the contract Air Traffic Control Tower by replacing aging and obsolete systems and equipment including the ground-to-air tower radio system, the Automatic Terminal Information System, and the voice recorder system."

Officials continue saying the project will include a replacement of cab shades and anti-static carpets to improve the critical operational areas of the tower.