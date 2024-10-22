FAA announces a new step in technology with 'Air Taxis' at Las Vegas convention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FAA administrator made a major announcement Tuesday morning in Las Vegas— a decision that will pave the way for a revolution for air travel in the U.S.
During remarks at the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition— the world’s largest civil aviation trade show— FAA Administrator Whitaker spoke on their ongoing work to safely enable powered lift operations including air taxis, cargo delivery and a variety of operations within urban and rural areas.
You can watch the full presser here
Nearly 10 years ago, the FAA explored the idea of this type of aviation. Now— they said it is a reality.
They will continue to work with Congress to find ways to safely have this technology launch with pilot training and clean energy.