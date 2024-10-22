LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FAA administrator made a major announcement Tuesday morning in Las Vegas— a decision that will pave the way for a revolution for air travel in the U.S.

During remarks at the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition— the world’s largest civil aviation trade show— FAA Administrator Whitaker spoke on their ongoing work to safely enable powered lift operations including air taxis, cargo delivery and a variety of operations within urban and rural areas.

You can watch the full presser here

FAA announces a new step in technology with 'Air Taxis' at Las Vegas convention

Nearly 10 years ago, the FAA explored the idea of this type of aviation. Now— they said it is a reality.

They will continue to work with Congress to find ways to safely have this technology launch with pilot training and clean energy.