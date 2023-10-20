Watch Now
F1 to relocate ticketholders in West Harmon Zone due to 'sightline issue'

F1 Las Vegas
Posted at 10:39 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 14:23:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — F1 officials announced plans to reseat some ticket holders on Friday morning due to a "sightline issue."

According to a message sent to attendees, those seated near the "HG2 structure" in the West Harmon Zone will be relocated to the grandstands in the T-Mobile Zone at the Sphere.

"For the inaugural race, it is vitally important that each and every fan benefit from an unparalleled viewing experience," the message read.

Officials also described the new seats as "an improved ticket option that includes assigned seating with unobstructed views and access."

The new tickets will be available through the F1 Las Vegas App by Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A premium service representative will also contact those who have transferred tickets in the coming days.

