LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new Nevada Cares Campus Homeless Shelter opened its doors in Reno.

On its first evening it housed 237 people but there are still extra beds.

Because of that the City of Reno believes it is time to demolish homeless camps.

But many suffering from homlessness in the area are resistant to shelters and the city's offer of help.

City officials plan to have the camp cleaned up by tomorrow but they still expect many won't go to the shelter and a new camp will likely pop up.