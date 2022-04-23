Watch
Explosion at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills over 50

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria police and officials say more than 50 people have been killed and many injured in an explosion that rocked an illegal oil refinery in southeastern Nigeria.

The death toll may be more than 100, according to a report in the Lagos-based Punch newspaper. The fire is reported to have spread to nearby houses.

The Imo State Commissioner for information says the fire broke out Friday night and quickly spread to two fuel storage areas at the crude oil refinery, causing the complex to be “engulfed by fire which spread rapidly” within the area.

He says the cause of the explosion and the extent of the deaths, injuries, and damage are being investigated.

