EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

For three days, Johnny Depp has been testifying in a libel trial that is supposed to be about whether Amber Heard defamed him in a 2018 newspaper op-ed.

The trial has turned into a spectacle. Depp has testified about everything from taking pills as a child to using his severed finger to write bloody messages about his ex-wife's alleged lies on the walls. Depp denies ever physically or sexually abusing Heard.

And despite the public attention brought to his drug use and his violent text messages, Depp said he’s obsessed with revealing the truth and not disappointing his supporters.