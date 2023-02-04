Expert says Chat-GPT is an amazing resource; UNLV students say they still wouldn't use the AI tech

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It can write lengthy essays and generate conservational text on any topic. It's called Chat-GPT.

"I have thought about using it but I decided not to 'cause I'm afraid that it's going to count as plagiarism," said UNLV political science major Jada Nabry.

Nabry says while she hasn't used the new, popular AI chatbot, she knows someone who has.

"My ex uses the app. He does online school and he's a full-time worker and full-time student, so he uses it as a short cut and so far he hasn't got caught," Nabry said.

The technology was developed by the San Francisco-based startup Open-AI. It harnesses artificial intelligence, training it on a diverse range of internet text capable of generating human-like responses. Chat-GPT launched last November and has caught the attention of universities concerned about AI subbing in for a student.

Learning expert Dr. Kimberly Berens says teachers will need to be more vigilant.

"Teachers should get to know their students as writers," Berens said.

Most universities already use plagiarism-tracking software. In a statement to Channel 13, UNLV says they constantly stay up to date, searching for, "alignment with emerging technologies and practices."

So how does it work? Type keywords into a text box and Chat-GPT kicks back a thorough response on any topic. Berens acknowledges the possibility Chat-GPT could be used to cheat, but says it's a great tool.

"It's actually an amazing resource for teachers to use to develop individualized curriculum for the kids in the classroom that takes very little time," Berens said.

UNLV says they'll continue to refine their academic misconduct policy to stay one step ahead of the latest technology.