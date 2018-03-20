Governor Brian Sandoval signed an executive order on Monday that established the Statewide School Safety Task Force.

Plans to create the Task Force were announced last week.

According to a press release from the governor's office, the task force may include members of the Nevada Congress, as well as district superintendents, school principals, teachers, behavioral health care professionals, law enforcement officials, parents, and anyone else deemed necessary by the governor.

The Task Force is set to review the current law related to school safety and a summary of any recommended actions that can be made to improve the situation. Such measures may include bills or budget requests, another executive order, and new policies to be adopted by school districts.

The Task Force is required to complete their review on or before August 1 of this year.